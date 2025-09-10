Anaswara Rajan's Look Shared By Swapna Cinemas

Young hero Roshan is currently busy shooting for his latest film Champion. National Award winner Pradeep Advaitham is directing it. This period sports drama is presented by Zee Studios and jointly produced by Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films. The first look and interesting teaser glimpses of Champion have created huge buzz. The makers have now introduced the heroine of the film.

Swapna Cinemas is at the forefront of bringing new talent to the fore. Mrunal Thakur, who made her Telugu debut with the blockbuster Seetha Rama, is a testament to that. She is now one of the busiest actresses in the industry. Continuing that tradition, they are introducing talented Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan in Champion.

On the occasion of her birthday, the first look poster of Anaswara as Chandrakala was released. She looked beautiful in a traditional retro-style outfit with bangles and vermilion. The first look clearly shows that she will be playing a character who creates an impact in the story.

The film's cinematography is by R. Madhi, music by Mickey J. Meyer, and art director is Thota Tarani.