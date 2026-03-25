Sushmita Konidela Launches ‘Mega Youth Force’ Initiative

Producer Sushmita Konidela, daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi, has officially launched a new initiative titled Mega Youth Force. The organization aims to bring together young Mega fans and channel their energy towards meaningful social service activities.



As part of the launch, Bobby Yedida from Rajahmundry has been appointed as the National Convenor of Mega Youth Force. The decision comes in recognition of his consistent efforts in organizing fan-led social service programs over the years. He has actively worked in the name of Ram Charan and other Mega heroes, encouraging fans to contribute to society.





















The primary objective of Mega Youth Force is to unite Mega fans on a single platform and inspire them to go beyond cinema fandom. The organization plans to actively promote social initiatives such as helping the needy, organizing charity drives, and supporting various community causes.



Sushmita Konidela expressed strong confidence in Bobby Yedida’s leadership, stating that the initiative will grow significantly under his guidance. She congratulated him on his new role and extended her best wishes for the success of the organization.



There are also plans to expand Mega Youth Force across multiple levels, with committees to be formed at the state, district, town, and mandal levels. This structured approach is expected to strengthen participation and create a widespread network of socially responsible youth.



The announcement has generated considerable excitement among Mega fans, who see this as a meaningful platform that not only celebrates their admiration for Mega heroes but also provides an opportunity to contribute positively to society.

