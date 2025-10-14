Surya Sharma on Konkona Sen: Scenes Start Breathing with Her

Actor Surya Sharma has opened up about his experience working with acclaimed actress and filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma in the upcoming Hotstar crime drama Search, describing it as one of the most enriching collaborations of his career.

“There’s an incredible excitement when you share a frame with someone like Konkona,” Sharma said, reflecting on their on-screen chemistry. “You realize very quickly that acting isn’t about performance — it’s about truth. She has this incredible ability to be completely present. Nothing feels rehearsed; before you know it, the scene starts breathing on its own.”

Calling the experience “transformative,” Sharma said working with Konkona reaffirmed his belief in connection as the core of acting. “It’s like attending a masterclass — not because she’s teaching, but because she’s being. When you’re around that kind of honesty, you can’t help but grow.”