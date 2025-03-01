Suriya’s RETRO Telugu Rights Sold for ₹10 Crore?

Despite the underwhelming response to his last release, Kanguva, Tamil star Suriya’s upcoming film, RETRO has managed to fetch an impressive ₹10 crore for its Telugu dubbing rights, says a leading distributor. Popular Telugu producer Naga Vamsi has acquired the rights, banking on the film’s action-packed appeal. Scheduled for release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 1, the film’s collaboration between Suriya and director Karthick Subbaraj has generated buzz. Additionally, with Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the film is expected to draw strong interest, given her popularity among Telugu audiences.

“Suriya appears in a menacing new avatar, and his powerful performance is expected to make an impact. Telugu distributors didn’t hesitate to invest, betting big on the Jai Bhim star,” said a distributor.

Suriya, once a major force in the Telugu market with blockbusters like Ghajini, Veedokkade, and Singham, saw a decline in popularity following the lukewarm reception of Seventh Sense and Brothers. Now, with RETRO, he aims to reclaim his standing and compete with Tamil superstars Dhanush, Vijay, and Rajinikanth, who continue to dominate with their dubbed films like Raayan, Leo, and Jailer and have expanded their Telugu following.