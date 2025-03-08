Suriya Shares His Experience Shooting in a 'Jail' for Retro

Tamil star Suriya is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, which is set to hit screens in Telugu states on May 1. As the film's promotions gain momentum, the makers have been revealing intriguing behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot. One standout experience was Suriya's time filming on a meticulously designed jail set in Chennai.

A significant portion of Retro unfolds within a prison, prompting the production team to construct an elaborate retro-style jail set. This set featured a warden’s office, prison cells, a library, a kitchen, and a visitors' area, creating an immersive environment for the actors.

Recalling his experience, Suriya shared that the five-day shoot inside the set felt incredibly real. "For five days, I felt like I was truly living in a jail. Every moment, every emotion—I experienced it all, and even danced it out," he said. The team filmed intense action sequences and the song Kannadi Poove within this setup. Suriya was particularly astonished by the transformation of the location, remarking, "I've been coming here for years. How did you bring the Madurai jail here? Super ya, Karthi!"

Retro marks the first collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, with a stellar supporting cast that includes Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Additionally, Shriya Saran will make a special cameo appearance in a dance number.

Touted as an action-packed love story, Retro features music by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Mohammed Shafique Ali. The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment, with art direction by Jacki and Mayapandi.

In fact, Suriya is trying to make a comeback of sorts in Telugu states after his last film 'Kanguva' sank at the box office and dented this ratings among Teleugu viewers