Suriya 46 Brings Back Raveena Tandon to Telugu Cinema

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon is all set to make a comeback to Tollywood after a long gap. The actress, who was previously seen in films like Bangaru Bullodu and Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda, has now joined the cast of director Venky Atluri’s big-ticket film with Tamil superstar Suriya.

The much-awaited film, tentatively titled #Suriya46, is progressing at a brisk pace, and the team officially announced Raveena’s addition to the cast on the occasion of her birthday. Taking to social media, the makers posted,



“Wishing the ever-graceful @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday! – Team #Suriya46. So glad to have you on board… looking forward to an amazing journey ahead!”



The announcement instantly thrilled fans, marking Raveena’s return to South Indian cinema in a key and powerful role.



The film stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, while Bhavani Sre and Radhika Sarathkumar play pivotal roles. Music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, and the team recently wrapped up an important schedule in the picturesque locales of Belarus.



The project is being jointly produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, promising a grand cinematic experience.



With Venky Atluri’s stylish direction, Suriya’s pan-India appeal, and Raveena Tandon’s screen presence, Suriya 46 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting collaborations of 2025.