Suresh Babu, Dil Raju Launch Naa Nireekshana Under Peacock Movie Makers Banner

Renowned producers Suresh Babu and Dil Raju launched the upcoming film "Naa Nireekshana" under the banner of Peacock Movie Makers. The movie, produced by Santhosh Reddy, features Amardeep as the hero and Lishi Ganesh Kallapu as the heroine, with Sai Varma Datla as the director.





On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the film's pooja ceremony was held in a grand manner.Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, and Raja Ravindra graced the event as chief guests. Suresh Babu inaugurated the proceedings, while Dil Raju clapped for the mahurat shot and Raja Ravindra handed over the script. Producer Ganapathi Reddy switched on the camera. Addressing the gathering, Suresh Babu wished the team all the best for "Naa Nireekshana."

Director Sai Varma Datla says, " Thanks to Suresh Babu garu, Dil Raju garu, and Raja Ravindra garu for blessing the team attending the event on the eve of Dussehra. Although I cannot reveal the story now, I assure you that we're making a good film."





Hero Amardeep said, "This is my second film as a lead. This is the first script I have selected after Bigg Boss. The director and producers worked on this project for seven months. The project came this far because of them only. I'm thankful for this opportunity."

Heroine Lishi Ganesh Kallapu said," This is my second film. I thank the director and producers for the role and seek the audience's blessings."



Chaitanya Varma said, " Thanks to Suresh Babu garu, Dil Raju garu and Raja Raveendra garu for giving us their blessings. You have seen me in Hit, Jhansi and Surrender films. I got a very good role in this film. I hope the audience will love our film."



Other key crew members include Tirumalesh Bandaru as dialogue writer, V. Ravi Kumar as cinematographer, and Shekhar Chandra as music director.

