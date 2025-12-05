Suresh Babu Breaks Silence on Akhanda 2 Delay

The much-anticipated Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam was slated to hit theatres today, but the release was halted at the last minute due to unforeseen issues — leaving fans deeply disappointed. Following the postponement, several reports began circulating regarding the cause of the delay.

Tollywood producer Suresh Babu has now addressed the matter. Speaking at the press meet of Psych Siddhartha, which he is presenting, he clarified that the delay is purely due to financial reasons.

“Unfortunately, the business part is going too much to the street,” Suresh Babu said, responding to the widespread speculation. “Everyone is saying ‘this is the problem,’ ‘this much money,’ and so on. Why all this? The audience just needs to watch the film. That’s it. Why get into these details?”

He further explained that financial hurdles are not new to the industry. “Issues like this existed even during the lab era. If things are planned earlier, they get sorted out. We hope the issues are resolved soon.”

The veteran producer confirmed that financial challenges alone were responsible for the postponement. The Akhanda 2 team is now awaiting an official update from the 14 Reels Plus banner, which is currently working on settling matters with varied institutions.