Supriya Reaches Out to Composer Koti, Nixes Remix Woes

The makers of the Telugu film Dacoit recently remixed the yesteryear chartbuster “Kannepettaro” for the movie’s teaser, and the remix received widespread appreciation from audiences. However, the original composer Koti Saluri expressed disappointment that he had not been informed about the remix beforehand.



Koti stated that it was basic courtesy to inform the original composer when recreating a song, something that did not happen in this case.



Responding to the issue, the film’s producer, Supriya Yarlagadda, clarified the situation with the media and acknowledged Koti’s concern.



Supriya said that Koti’s feelings were completely valid, explaining that the lack of communication from the audio company led to the misunderstanding.



“Whatever he felt was correct. Later, I went to his house and discussed the issue with him. We had taken all the necessary NOCs and permissions from the audio company. They were supposed to inform Koti garu, but that did not happen. Eventually, we both sat together and even laughed about the entire process,” she said.



In fact, Supriya’s approach has been widely appreciated. Many creators feel sidelined when their work is recreated or remixed without their knowledge. Instead of ignoring the issue, Supriya chose to personally meet the original composer, explain the situation, and resolve the matter respectfully.



This incident also highlights a broader concern in the industry. Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has recently taken legal action against several filmmakers for allegedly using his compositions without proper permission, stressing the importance of respect and courtesy toward original creators.



Interestingly, the makers of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad recently followed the proper process by approaching Ilaiyaraaja to obtain permission to use the classic song “Sundari” in their film.