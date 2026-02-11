Supritha Opens Up About Finding a New Life Partner for Mother Surekha Vani

Speculations surrounding Telugu actress Surekha Vani's second marriage are doing the rounds. The supporting actress in Telugu films, as is known, has been single since her husband passed away about seven years ago. So, what is changing now?



Her daughter, Supritha (who recently made her acting debut in the film Amaravathi Ki Anvakkam), discussed the topic of her mother's second marriage openly during promotions/interviews for her movie. Supritha expressed that she personally wishes her mother would consider remarrying at the earliest. She feels it would be positive for her mom. The starlet has talked about it with family members.



It is indicated by Supritha, whose Instagram reels/posts with her mom are quite tastefully done, wishes to play a matchmaker.



Surekha Vani was married to late Suresh Teja. She has often credited Suresh as the reason for her success. She mentioned that they met early in her career when he was a TV director; he gave her opportunities to host shows. In emotional social media posts, she has stated, "You are the reason for my success... I will always love you."

