Superstar Yash Turns Co-producer for Ramayana

Reigning Kannada superstar Yash who made waves with ‘KGF’ series has joined hands with producerNamit Malhotra to dish out a definitive version of epic Indian saga Ramayana for global audiences. Namit Malhotra who is an expert in visual effects has been developing his plans to bring this age-old tale to the big screen for several years.



In discussing his ambitions with superstar Yash, Namit found a kindred spirit and the two quickly discovered a shared ambition to bring India’s rich cultural heritage to the world. The epic will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal' fame.



Talking about the project, Yash said: “It has been my long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level. In pursuit of that, I was in LA to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian. Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of Ramayana came up.

Namit had a part of it in the works; Ramayana, as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world.”



While Namit Malhotra added: “After years spent living between the US, the UK, and India, building a business that has achieved unparalleled commercial success and more Oscar wins in the last ten years than any other company, my personal journey has led me to the point that I feel ready to do justice to the incredible story of Ramayana, treating it with the due care and reverence that it deserves.”





