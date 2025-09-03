Superstar Rajinikanth Congratulates Manchu Manoj

The trailer of Mirai, featuring Manchu Manoj in a pivotal role, has been creating strong buzz ever since its release. Adding to the excitement, none other than Superstar Rajinikanth has now showered praise on the film.



After watching the trailer, Rajinikanth lauded the film’s grand scale of filmmaking and appreciated Manoj’s powerful screen presence. He also conveyed his best wishes to the entire team ahead of the release.



Manoj, elated with the blessings from the Superstar, expressed his gratitude, saying Rajinikanth’s words of encouragement mean a lot to him at this stage of his career. With Mirai, Manoj is stepping into a new phase of his acting journey.



Actually, Manchu Manoj returned to big screen after nine years with 'Bhairavam' which failed to set cash registers ringing and now he turned a baddy for his next film 'Mirai' to change the course of his career

