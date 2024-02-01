Superhit combinations that set the OTT space on fire in 2023

These maiden collaborations between top actors and dynamic creators resulted in some extraordinary content last year

From Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar to Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, several magnificent actor-director synergies have consistently delivered compelling stories. This trend now extends beyond cinema and with the rise of OTT platforms , superhit combinations are also creating palpable magic. Here is a list of some blockbuster partnerships between creators and actors who achieved remarkable success in 2023.One of the most widely-discussed web shows of 2023 was 'Taali,' backed by the dynamic creators Arjun & Kartk of GSEAMS. This series brought together the creators and actor Sushmita Sen for the first time, who delivered one of the most compelling individual performances of the year. Interestingly, Arjun & Kartk have mentioned on several occasions that Sushmita Sen was their prime choice for portraying Shreegauri Sawant, the transgender activist around whom the web series revolves. The success of ‘Taali’ also propelled the trio - Sushmita Sen, Arjun & Kartk - into the league of some of the most memorable combinations in the entertainment sector. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, this six-episode series, which featured in the list of the most-watched shows of 2023 by Ormax ranking, is currently streaming on Jio Cinemas.Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut, which stands out as one of the best scam sagas, a sub-genre less explored on the Indian silver screen, also forged a superhit combo. It marked the first collaboration of Raj and DK, renowned for their work in ‘Farzi,’ with Shahid, resulting in a rip roaring entertainer. The series delivered the thrill and experience akin to a high-octane thriller movie. Known as perfectionists who go to great lengths to achieve desired results from actors, Raj & DK, coupled with Shahid's ability to bring nuanced mannerisms to his characters, proved to be a winning combination for the audience. The series with eight episodes ranks among the most-watched content of 2023, according to Ormax listings. It is available on Amazon Prime.‘The Railway Men’, which narrates the untold story of railway workers who saved many lives during the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, is also the first online streaming content from Yash Raj Films, one of the prime production houses in India. This historical web series also features R Madhavan, one of the most popular actors from South India, collaborating with Aditya Chopra, the man at the helm of YRF Films, for the first time. Madhavan, who portrays Rati Pandey, the general manager of the Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways, proved a perfect fit for the role. The success of this partnership underscores that Aditya’s instincts as a filmmaker always help in identifying the right choices for key roles. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the four-part series is currently streaming on Netflix.The director of superhits like ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ teamed up with actor Sonakshi Sinha for the first time in ‘Dahaad,’ which became the first Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Sonakshi portrayed the role of SI Anjali in this well-orchestrated police procedural, which also addresses important issues in contemporary India, including real and complex crimes against women, and how they are manipulated for political reasons. The chemistry between Zoya and Sonakshi was one of the key factors that kept the series vibrant and lively. Co-created by Reema Kagti, the eight-episode series is streaming on Amazon Prime.