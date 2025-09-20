Super Excited or Completely Done? Why Some Fans Will Not Support Taylor Swift’s Next Album

It's just two weeks short of the release of Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. While some fans gear up for the star's 12th studio album, others have decided to take a step back from her music. Earlier this year after Taylor announced the new release, long-time fan Allison (@noneisntoff on Instagram) posted a reel declaring, "I will not be supporting her new album because of her refusal to use her platform in any progressive way," echoing the sentiments of thousands of Swifties around the world.

Why fans are disillusioned with Taylor Swift

In the video, the user points out instances of Taylor’s selective activism: condemning Donald Trump in 2020 after she faced a personal threat from the possibility of another Trump presidency, releasing a queer anthem in 2019 yet being utterly silent on the pieces of legislation threatening the lives of queer and trans youth, and, to top it off, dropping an album in the midst of the United States rapidly falling into a fascist regime. "Taylor has capitalised off activism only when it is convenient for her," Allison states.

Other fans reflect the same thoughts. “The more politically aware I became, the more I noticed just how much of a white feminist she is,” Gayathri, a 19-year-old student, said. “I’m a huge environmentalist, so I could never support anyone owning a private jet. People will say it's because she tours, but other artists have actively tried to reduce their emissions and succeeded.”

Shubhangi, a 22-year-old entrepreneur, added, “She was all for LGBTQ+ at a time when people weren’t really vocal. We had high expectations from her, and she clearly has the power to make things happen, but she never came through. It was very disappointing.”

From idealising Taylor Swift to seeing her as just another celebrity billionaire gradually shifting towards conservatism, fans have lost the respect they had for her and stopped actively listening to her music.

When nostalgia kicks in

But what does someone do when they’re craving their favourite tunes? How much can the art be separated from the artist?

“She’s always been a part of me,” Gayathri revealed. “Over the years, I’ve formed a connection to her way of storytelling. I used to stream dedicatedly, but for her last release, I listened whenever I liked. This time, I’ll take it a step further and not give her any streams.”

Irene, another 19-year-old student, further commented on this. “I love Taylor’s lyricism, her ability to mould words into something timelessly poetic. While I critique the image she is building, I still enjoy her music. However, I won’t be jumping to listen to her new release, posting any praise, or attending streaming parties.”

Should celebrities be activists too?

Some argue that celebrities shouldn’t be expected to use their platforms for activism, but in her 2020 movie Miss Americana, Taylor Swift portrayed herself as an activist. “She talked about being on the right side of history,” Gayathri noted. “Where’s that energy now? Is it gone now that her album promotion is done?”

Shubhangi added, “She’s one of the most influential people out there, so why not use that for good?”

Celebrities have immense reach and can easily sway their audiences, and Taylor is no different. When she encouraged people to vote in 2020, there was a surge in voter registration and participation. “Public figures are always slightly obligated to use their platform for activism or money to help,” Irene maintained. “Taylor Swift’s silence on major political issues might stem from legal binding, but other artists with similar contracts have donated to various charities that provide aid."

Even though the singer-songwriter is one of the greatest artists of all time, she’s quickly losing the faith of her listeners as global socioeconomic and geopolitical conditions worsen. Only time can tell whether she indulges in her privilege or redeems herself in the eyes of disheartened fans.