I Want to Play Superhero: Sunny Leone on Dream Role

Sunny Leone is back in the news for her role in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. In an exclusive interview, the actor opens up about embracing change while reflecting on growth, opportunity and what this film marks a turning point in her career.



Excerpts:



Kennedy feels like a sharp left turn from what audiences traditionally associate with you. Was there a moment on set when you thought, “Okay, this is the Sunny 2.0 era”?



I didn't ever think of any 2.0 era, but I do think that the biggest difference here is the writer and director, Mr. Anurag Kashyap, and what he brings to the table and how he positions his actors and their characters. The characters can be dark gray or shady or amazing or funny or very bubblegum, but he positions his actors in a way where they can flourish. I think that's the biggest thing and hopefully people recognize this and maybe I'll get some good work.



You have constantly reinvented yourself in the public eye. With Kennedy, are you trying to surprise the audience, silence critics, or simply surprise yourself?



I don't think it was a process of whether I wanted to surprise my audience. It was about the offer on the table. When Mr. Anurag Kashyap calls you and wants you to audition or be a part of his film, an actor has to really understand what that means. It wasn't about me surprising anyone; it was about being offered the opportunity. I do believe that when people come to me and say this role is going to change your career, most of the time it's just talk. But I really do believe that my character in Kennedy definitely changes everything. This is one of those films that is a defining moment.



Director Anurag Kashyap is known for pushing actors into uncomfortable, raw spaces. What was the most unsettling or transformative note he gave you during the shoot?



I think the one thing that I definitely wanted to do with Anurag sir was try and be the best listener and not think so much and give it my all, and really follow his guidance because I wanted to learn as much as possible while I was on set with him, listening to his stories, what he talks about, his advice, and the many different things we spoke about. With all the prep, the stories he told me, what he wanted from the character, the dialogue coaching, the rehearsals and everything, I really think that makes the biggest difference.



You have done glamorous roles, reality TV, entrepreneurship and more. Does stepping into a gritty noir world feel like reclaiming something as an actor?



I don't know about reclaiming. I think it's just about being able to work on a project that's amazing and getting the opportunity to do so. As entertainers or actors, we always want to do different things. Of course, we think every role is different. The world might see it differently, the media might see it differently, but most of the time when we are working, we feel like each role is different in its own way. I think he gave me an opportunity to shine and hopefully people see that.



Is there a dream role that you have always wished to play?



I always love psychological thrillers. I always love long dramas where you're following a story that's really amazing. Those roles are always so much fun. And of course, being a superhero would be the best.



Working with Anurag Kashyap means surrendering vanity. What part of yourself did you have to strip away for this film?



I'm not sure in what reference you're talking about because Charlie is very vain. She's very beautiful, she understands how that vanity helps her and her character, how the smiles, the laughs and how she dresses play into that. If you want to talk figuratively, I think it's all about listening to the director, taking the direction as best as possible, giving it your all and being open to changes.



Is this comeback about reinvention, or about finally demanding space in an industry that never quite knew where to place you?



I think that with each role and each thing that I end up doing, you have to move forward in life. As you move forward, you reinvent or transform, and that comes with time. That's a very natural process. It would be very weird if somebody did the same things over and over again and didn't change and didn't grow. So this is just growth in a different direction, the next chapter of life.