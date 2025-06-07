Sunny Kaushal on His unique Song: “I Wrote It Mid-Flight From Delhi to Bombay, Pen and Pad in Hand”

Usually, it would be difficult to tap into a creative zone while being thousands of feet in the air — but that’s exactly where Sunny Kaushal wrote Mid Air Freeverse, his latest Punjabi rap. The track blends the essence of Punjabi folk, urban beats, and infectious energy. Recently, Sunny Kaushal shared the story behind writing Mid Air Freeverse and how its off-beat title came to be.

Sunny revealed, “It’s a Punjabi track that blends my musical loves — hip-hop, rap, Punjabi folk, poetry. Even though it’s hip-hop at heart, it carries a bhangra vibe. I wrote it mid-flight, literally — Delhi to Bombay, pen and pad in hand. Naming it was tricky, since there’s no hook or catchy chorus — just 64 bars of rap. So Mid Air Freeverse felt right — it captured the rawness of writing in mid-air and the free-form style.”



He added, “The song doesn’t zero in on a single story — it’s a snapshot of me, my day-to-day, my essence. There’s the public Sunny Kaushal, but then there’s Sunsunnykhez — my artist alias, my truest self. This song is a window into that.”



Sunny Kaushal also switched into full Punjabi mode for Mid Air Freeverse, bringing fiery energy and flow to the track. In addition to the hard-hitting lyrics, fans are loving this new avatar of Sunny — performing in a sharp suit and showcasing an entirely unexpected musical side. From playing softer on-screen roles to putting his Punjabi energy on full display, Sunny Kaushal has taken everyone by surprise with his rap debut.



As the Punjabi rap space continues to trend, Mid Air Freeverse is poised to become the next jam on everyone’s playlist.

