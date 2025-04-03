Sunny Deol Praises Telugu Directors for Innovation and Execution

Bollywood star Sunny Deol recently praised Telugu directors for their fresh ideas and execution while promoting his upcoming film Jaat, directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni.





"I heard his appreciation for Telugu directors, and we should feel proud, and I think Telugu directors are gaining respect for their hard work at last," says producer M. S. Raju. He believes Sunny Deol was impressed with the film’s story, his character, and the overall execution before expressing his satisfaction. "It was likely a spontaneous reaction. He wasn’t undermining Bollywood directors but rather boosting the confidence of Gopichand, who is making his Bollywood debut, as well as the renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers," Raju adds.



Sunny Deol may have also wanted to expand his fan base among Telugu audiences, leading to his enthusiastic remarks. "I don’t think he is against Bollywood directors—many of whom are highly talented—or even Tamil directors. However, it’s undeniable that Telugu filmmakers have made a strong impact in Bollywood and the Hindi-speaking market with their action-packed storytelling over the last decade," he notes.



Directors like S. S. Rajamouli have expanded the horizons of Telugu cinema with global blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, paving the way for new-age directors like Sukumar (Pushpa), Nag Ashwin (Kalki), Prashanth Varma (HanuMan), Koratala Siva (Devara), and Chandoo Mondeti (Karthikeya 2). Telugu cinema now enjoys a pan-India appeal and has even reached audiences in Japan, China, the U.S., and Europe.

"Telugu filmmakers excel at star-driven films while masterfully packaging their movies with stunning visuals, captivating songs, and high-energy action sequences. This has helped them attract non-Telugu audiences and elevate Telugu cinema, which was once considered ‘regional.’ It’s a time of celebration for Tollywood, but also a moment of responsibility for filmmakers to maintain these high standards and continue challenging directors from other industries," he concludes.