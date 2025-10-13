Suniel Shetty Says Kantara Chapter 1 is What Indian Cinema is About

Actor Suniel Shetty is the latest celebrity to appreciate Rishab Shetty’s recent outing Kantara.

The Bollywood actor wrote on X: "Last night, Kantara didn’t just move me — it went straight through my veins. Goosebumps, tears, pride, peace… all at once. I guess – that’s what real cinema does — it makes you feel your roots. This is what Indian cinema is truly about — when it speaks of our soil, our people, our gods… it becomes divine. And as long as we stay true to these stories, there can never be bad cinema. Rishab Shetty — and the entire Kantara team — take a bow. Only a man possessed and obsessed with his roots could have created something this powerful. This one will stay with me… for a very, very long time."



Take a look at the tweet:









Thank you so much for these beautiful words @SunielVShetty Anna. ❤️ https://t.co/cDw1PwkPWC — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 10, 2025









The other celebs who praised the movie are Prabhas, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nivin Pauly, Yash, among others.

The film is still performing well at the box office, recently crossing the Rs 500 Cr (Worldwide Gross) as per its makers. Kantara 2 is helmed by Rishab Shetty.

