Suniel Narang Might Not Produce Mahesh Babu, Sandeep Vanga Movie

Reports have been doing the rounds that superstar Mahesh Babu and new-age director Sandeep Vanga Reddy are set to team up for a big-ticket entertainer to be produced by Suniel Narang. However, sources have dismissed these rumours as “false and baseless.”



“No such project is in the pipeline, hence the rumours are untrue,” a source clarified, adding that Suniel Narang is, in fact, collaborating with director Sekhar Kammula on a “path-breaking film,” following the critically acclaimed Kuberaa and his earlier success Love Story.



It is known that Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Vanga did meet prior to the release of Animal to discuss a few ideas, but nothing materialized. Later, at an Animal promotional event in Hyderabad, Mahesh praised Sandeep as a “talented filmmaker,” sparking speculation of a possible collaboration.



Currently, Mahesh is committed to completing his globe-trotting adventure film with SS Rajamouli, which is expected to wrap by October 2026. Only after that will the actor consider new projects. “By the end of 2026, Mahesh will sign his next, and it will definitely be with a pan-India director,” the source pointed out.



Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers are also keen to reunite with Mahesh, having earlier delivered the blockbuster Srimanthudu. “The script and director will be locked once Mahesh gives nod sooner rather than later,” the source concluded.