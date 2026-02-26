Sundance Film Festival 2027 Edition Dates Out, to Take Place in Boulder from January 21 to 31

Washington: The Sundance Film Festival has announced the dates for its 2027 edition, which will be the first edition in Boulder, Colorado, after a decades-long run in Park City, Utah. It will take place from January 21 to 31, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the programming won't be announced until much closer to the festival's debut. "Working closely with the Colorado community, the 2027 Sundance Film Festival is already in our sights as we build towards an exciting debut in Boulder where our programming will meet audiences next January," said Sundance Film Festival's director Eugene Hernandez as quoted by Variety.

"Nestled at the base of Colorado's iconic Flatirons, venues across the city and CU Boulder's campus provide an ideal setting for festivalgoers from across the world to come together, revel in art, spark conversation, and create unforgettable memories. Boulder offers a renowned creative arts and tech scene, paired with the vibrant CU Boulder students, faculty, and staff. We'll share more details in the coming months and hope you'll join us on our journey to Boulder as we build the Sundance Film Festival's new home," added Hernandez as quoted by Variety. Sundance Institute, which hosts the annual film festival, also revealed the venues that'll screen the newest offerings in independent cinema. They include a mix of high school auditoriums, University of Colorado Boulder concert halls and local movie theaters. Park City, which had become synonymous with Sundance, hosted its final edition in January with premieres including Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan's harrowing drama "Josephine," Olivia Wilde's ensemble comedy "The Invite" and the Charli xcx mockumentary "The Moment." Since its inception in 1985, Sundance has served as a launch pad for indie classics like 'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Napoleon Dynamite,' 'Sex, Lies and Videotape,' and 'Little Miss Sunshine.'

