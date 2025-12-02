Sun, Sea and Serene Romance: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani’s Maldives Escape

Fresh from the success of their latest movie project, Rakul Preet Singh and husband Jackky Bhagnani have traded in the spotlight for turquoise waters and island vibes as they unwind on a dreamy holiday in the Maldives. The couple currently enjoys a luxurious getaway with a group of their close friends, sharing tidbits of their tropical retreat via social media.

The ultra-luxurious destination they've headed towards is JOALI Maldives, whose one-night stay starts at ₹2.3 lakh and can go much higher depending upon which villa one decides to book. What stands out in their shared moments is not just the luxury—but the carefree joy of the setting: sun-drenched decks, aqua-blue lagoons, and endless summer vibes.

Rakul's vibrant holiday wardrobe was on display in recent Instagram posts—bright bikinis, sunny co-ords, breezy cover-ups, and chic accessories total embodiments of the island's laid-back glamour. The quietly worded captions talked of "pure joy" and quiet moments, those far removed from the frenetic action on film sets.

But this trip isn't all about sunbathing and style; food, fun, and friendships are on the menu, too. The couple, joined by a number of friends, enjoyed a spread that ranged from sushi to über-indulgent desserts, snorkeled above vibrant reefs, and found plenty of reasons to laugh, relax, and recharge, by the looks of it.

The getaway also paints a picture of togetherness: this isn't just a romantic escape-Rakul and Jackky are traveling with friends, making memories that promise to last longer than fleeting fame.

The vacation seems timely for Rakul. After the recent success of her film, this break feels well-earned to step away from work, soak in serenity, and rediscover simple pleasures with loved ones.

This Maldives journey, in a world that usually moves at breakneck speed, reminds us it often takes little more than the hush of waves, golden sunsets, great company, and a little bit of sunshine.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet kaur, an intern at Deccan Chronicle