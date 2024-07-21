Chandrabose Joins Sukumar in US for Pushpa Work

Reigning director Sukumar seems to be professional to the core as he is nicely mixing up his personal and professional work. “Sukumar has to enroll his daughter in a music school in the USA since there was a three week shooting break. He left for US with his family,” says a source and adds, “However, he asked lyricist writer Chandrabose to join him in US to discuss lyrics and they would be finalizing lyrics for two songs to be shot for Pushpa The Rule. He will be spending time with family as well as continuing his work’,” he adds.

Director is looking to wrap up his work for the sequel with utmost care and interest because he knows the rising expectation around the film. “He will not compromise until he gets the right tune and then, he will toil hard until he gets matching lyrics since he wants to deliver more chartbusters like in his previous blockbuster ‘Pushpa The Rise’ he points out. With shooting to resume after July 25, director Sukumar is determined to wrap up his work and begin post production work and deliver the film to the viewers by December at all costs, he adds.