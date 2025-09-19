Sukumar Writings Completes 10 Years, Sukumar penning script for Ram Charan

Director Sukumar, who rose to national fame with the Pushpa franchise—described as an “All Time Indian Industry Hit”—has earned recognition as a cult filmmaker beyond the Telugu-speaking states. However, among Telugu audiences, Sukumar’s legacy goes beyond box office numbers and stardom. While continuing to direct star-driven films, Sukumar has also led Sukumar Writings in delivering a diverse slate of concept-driven and pan-India films, often noted for their creative originality.



In the past decade, Sukumar Writings has co-produced several blockbusters in collaboration with leading production houses. These include Kumari 21F, Uppena, Virupaksha, 18 Pages, Pushpa 2, and Gandhi Thatha Chettu. These films have introduced new talent while contributing fresh energy to Telugu cinema. Among them, Pushpa 2: The Rule has stood out as the most prestigious success, breaking records across India and overseas. Beyond box office performance, the film emerged as a cultural phenomenon, reflecting the scope of Sukumar’s creative vision and also reinforcing the production values associated with Sukumar Writings.



One of the most anticipated Indian projects currently in production is Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu. This film is also being co-produced under the Sukumar Writings banner. Additionally, the banner is part of another upcoming film directed by Karthik Dandu and starring Naga Chaitanya.



Sukumar is currently immersed in script work and pre-visualization for his next directorial featuring Ram Charan. He is also serving as a co-producer through Sukumar Writings for the same project. According to sources, six additional scripts are ready for production under the banner. These films are reportedly set to be launched under Sukumar Writings, and all six are said to hold the potential to make a nationwide impact.

