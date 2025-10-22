Sujeeth Debunks Rumours About Rift With OG Producer

Young and talented director Sujeeth earned a dream opportunity when he got to direct his idol Pawan Kalyan in OG. The film turned out to be a perfect treat for Mega fans, showcasing the star in one of his most stylish avatars yet. OG not only won critical praise for Sujeeth’s sleek presentation but also emerged as the biggest hit of Pawan Kalyan’s career.



However, over the past few days, social media buzzed with reports suggesting a fallout between Sujeeth and producer DVV Danayya. Rumors claimed that Sujeeth had even spent a portion of his remuneration to complete the project. Adding to the chatter, Sujeeth’s next project — initially planned for actor Nani under Danayya’s banner — reportedly shifted producers, further fueling speculation of discord.



Putting an end to all the gossip, Sujeeth issued an official statement clarifying the situation. “A lot is being said, but very few truly understand what it takes to carry a film from start to finish. The belief and strength my producer and team showed for OG can’t be put into words. That’s what gives this film its strength today. It hasn’t been easy for anyone, but every bit of effort came from a place of commitment. Let’s keep the process respected. The love and madness shown by fans for Pawan Kalyan garu and OG make it all meaningful. Grateful to Danayya garu for his constant support and belief,” read Sujeeth’s statement.



On the work front, Sujeeth is now collaborating with Nani for his upcoming action-packed entertainer, which is expected to go on floors soon.