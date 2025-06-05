Suhana Khan Joins Adidas India As Brand Ambassador

The Rising Star and daughter of Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan is now the brand ambassador for Adidas India. The company stated that this association blends the brand’s heritage with fresh energy and marks a new chapter for Adidas Originals in India. The campaign aims to resonate with Gen Z audiences while staying true to the brand’s timeless ethos.

Speaking about her collaboration with the brand, Suhana Khan shares, “I’m super thrilled to be joining the iconic Adidas family. The brand has always held a special place in my heart, with its classic sneakers being a staple in my wardrobe. Adidas Originals stands for creativity, authenticity, and staying true to our values. I truly admire it. "To now be part of a legacy rooted in culture that has inspired so many across the world feels incredibly special,” Neelendra Singh, the general manager of Adidas India, says. “We believe in the power of cultural creators,” he also adds. “Suhana brings fresh energy and expressive style to our classics like the Superstar, helping us connect with the next generation while staying true to our legacy.”





This collaboration is a part of Adidas India’s ongoing effort to evolve its brand presence while maintaining its global legacy. In 2021, actor Deepika Padukon became the brand ambassador for Adidas and in 2025 Rishab Pant rejoined the collaboration.





The article is authored by Kripa C Saji, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.

