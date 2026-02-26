The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen’s Charak: Fair of Faith Trailer Unveils a Chilling Tale of Blind Faith and Occult Rituals; Set for March 6, 2026 Theatrical Release

Sudipto Sen-Backed Charak: Fair of Faith Explores the Dark Side of Devotion in Gripping New Trailer



The makers of Charak: Fair of Faith have unveiled the captivating trailer of their upcoming folklore thriller, intensifying the intrigue surrounding the sinister truths of occult activities and blind faith. Backed by The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen, the film is set to release theatrically on March 6, 2026.



Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, Charak: Fair of Faith dives deep into the unsettling underbelly of superstition and ritualistic extremities prevalent in India’s hinterlands. The trailer paints a haunting picture set against the backdrop of the Charak mela — a traditional festival steeped in intense devotion and dangerous rituals.



As the visuals unfold, the community is seen preparing for the sacred fair, believing it to be their final hope to fulfill long-pending wishes. However, as the rituals grow more intense and frenzied, the narrative begins questioning the thin line between faith and fanaticism, devotion and destruction.



Producer, Sudipto Sen stated, “After the screening of Charak, the CBFC committee had certain concerns owing to the film’s unique subject, and it was referred to a higher review panel. Post the RC screening, the panel approved the film with a few suggested alterations. I am truly grateful to the CBFC and the esteemed members for understanding our perspective and arriving at a harmonious decision. I’m thrilled to bring Charak; a story deeply rooted in the heart and soul of our country—to audiences across India and the world. The film reflects the ethos and philosophy of our heartland, striving to deliver a cinematic experience that uplifts humanity and touches the soul.”



The film is presented by PEN Studios, led by Dr. Jayantilal Gada. Expressing his thoughts, Dr. Gada mentioned, “Content is the king and it’s the need of the hour. Hence, we chose a subject like ‘Charak’ that is so thought provoking. The genre of folklore thrillers is new, and the story's combination of mythology and exciting components is so masterfully done that it doesn't just entertain but also leaves you with powerful afterthoughts.”



The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal. Produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Sipping Tea Cinemas in association with Sudipto Sen Productions, with Rajesh Bhatt acting as associate producer.













