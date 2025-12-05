Sudheer Babu's 'Jatadhara' Streams on OTT; Hindi Release Awaited

Sudheer Babu’s film, Jatadhara, has made its way to OTT and is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film is available only in the Telugu language, and there has been no official confirmation about a Hindi release.



The movie was directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Shilpa Shirodkar are also featured in key roles. It was released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.



Jatadhara was jointly produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, under banners such as Zee Studios and Prerna Arora Productions.



"Divya Khosla has a minimal role, Shilpa Shirodkar reprises a stereotypical greedy antagonist, and actors like Rajiv Kanakala, Subaleka Sudhakar, and Jhansi deliver average performances. The dual direction by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal fails to synchronize," our review stated.

