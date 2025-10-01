Sudhanshu Rai’s Dreamers Chronicles Boxing Legend Mandeep Jangra in its Latest Ep

New Delhi: The celebrated storytelling series Dreamers, conceptualized and narrated by storyteller-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai, has unveiled a powerful new episode that captures the inspiring life journey of India’s boxing icon Mandeep Jangra. The episode is now streaming across Sudhanshu Rai’s official platforms.



Through his evocative narration, Sudhanshu Rai brings alive Jangra’s remarkable transformation from a small-town boy in Haryana to an internationally acclaimed boxing champion. The story traces his premature birth and his upbringing by his grandmother, whose modest savings funded his very first boxing kit, a humble beginning that sparked an extraordinary journey.

The episode dives into the raw, untold struggles of Jangra’s early years, training relentlessly on nothing but biscuits and milk, stepping into the ring even with a fractured hand, and battling against the odds without access to proper diet or facilities. Yet, his unwavering determination carried him to historic achievements: a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, the distinction of being the only Indian boxer to clinch a World Boxing Federation World Title, and the prestigious Arjuna Award for his contribution to Indian sport.

Recalling the sacrifices made by his family, Mandeep’s story highlighted, “There was a time when his father gave him the money meant for his medicines so he could continue his boxing. That day he wrote his father’s sacrifice in his dairy”.

Even today, Mandeep’s boxing journey continues as he competes and trains with the same determination that defined his rise. Beyond the ring, he runs a trust in his village dedicated to supporting underprivileged children who dream of boxing but cannot afford training or equipment, a heartfelt effort to ensure that no dream is lost to circumstance.

“Dreamers is not just about victories; it is about the fight behind the fight. Mandeep Jangra’s journey is a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and belief. His story will inspire anyone who has ever dared to dream against the odds,” said Sudhanshu Rai, creator of Dreamers.

More than a chronicle of medals and accolades, the episode is a heartfelt tribute to a dream born in adversity, carried forward with grit, and fulfilled with glory. With this powerful narrative, Dreamers continues its mission to celebrate real-life heroes whose journeys ignite courage and determination across generations.

The latest episode featuring Mandeep Jangra is now live on Sudhanshu Rai’s official YouTube & Spotify Channels.



