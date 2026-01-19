Sudha Kongara Slams Censor Delay of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has broken her silence regarding the troubled release of Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. In a recent interview, Sudha expressed that she is a huge fan of Vijay (even calling herself his "biggest fan" and mentioning a past unrealized plan to collaborate with him). She stated she was eagerly waiting for Jana Nayagan to release and wanted to watch it on the first day.



She strongly condemned the situation, saying: "What happened to Jana Nayagan, where just two days before release, the censors hold you back… it should not happen to any film."



The director, who worked with Victory Venkatesh on Guru, shared that there was no intention to compete with Vijay's massive stardom and urged fair treatment for all films in the industry.



Recently, Sudha Kongara was in the news for suggesting that Vijay's fans needlessly tried to hurt the box-office prospects of Parasakthi, her latest release. Her latest film is fronted by Sivakarthikeyan. As for Jana Nayagan, it is directed by H Vinoth.

