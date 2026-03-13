Subtitles for Films Will Be an Advantage for Telugu Movies, Says Abhishek Agarwal

In a major development, films applying for certification from Sunday (15th) will have to follow a new rule set by the Central Board of Film Certification. According to the latest directive, every film submitted for certification must include closed captions (subtitles) and audio descriptions as part of the screening materials.



Producers are now required to submit their films as Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) along with the necessary subtitle and audio description files through the E-Cinepramaan portal. If censor insists, upcoming movies like 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' and 'Peddi' among others will have subtitles.



“Subtitles for Telugu cinema will be a value addition and will expand its reach across India,” says producer Abhishek Agarwal. He points out that non-Telugu speaking viewers will be able to watch Telugu films even without dubbed versions. “Hindi-speaking audiences can watch Telugu films, and even viewers of Tamil and Kannada films need not wait for dubbed versions in their respective languages,” he adds.



The move is also aimed at improving accessibility for audiences, particularly those with hearing or visual impairments. Abhishek Agarwal lauds the decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to make it mandatory for producers across India to submit films with accessibility features while applying for censor certification. “There are over eight million visually-impaired people in India and this initiative will help them watch movies,” he says.



Agarwal has set a precedent in this direction by making his Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao in Indian Sign Language in 2023. "We surely set a precedent with our Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao’. It is the first film to be censored in Indian Sign Language for both theatrical and OTT versions, setting a benchmark for Tollywood. I wish more makers join the bandwagon in the days to come and provide film viewing experience to the specially-challenged,” he explains.



However, a director, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed reservations about subtitles. “Watching movies with subtitles can be distracting for some viewers since audiences are used to following dialogues, visuals and character reactions to understand the context. Of course, subtitles have helped regional films reach audiences across the world, but it will still be an experiment for many viewers,” he says.



He adds that censor board members could also face additional pressure if more films start seeking certification with accessibility features such as sign language.