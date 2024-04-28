Heeramandi to Bridgerton Season 3 Must Watch Series on Netflix in May
This summer hardly has any good releases in theatres. But a lot of action is happening on the OTT scene. Netflix has lined up a slate of interesting shows in May. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with his much awaited web series Heeramandi for which he has pulled off a huge casting coup of sorts. With Richa Chadha and Manisha Koirala to Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari, the drama promises to be a poem with all the heavy costumes and grand sets.
On the other hand, there is the most popular and famous Bridgerton series, which is also hugely successful for the OTT giant. Bridgerton season 3 is one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix. The makers are teasing wht audience with tidbits through trailers which has raised the expectations even more.
Here's a look at must watch Netflix shows releasing in May
Heeramandi: The diamond Bazaar
Release Date: May 1
Frankly Speaking
Release Date: May 1
Beautiful Rebel
Streaming Date: May 2
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Streaming Date: May 2
A Man in Full
Streaming from: May 2
Unfrosted
Releasing on May 3
Mother of the Bride
Release date: May 9
Bridgerton Season 3-Part 1
Streaming Date: May 16
Atlas
Streaming from May 24
Eric
Release Date: May 30
