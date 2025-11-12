Stranger Things: Hawkins Returns in Animated Glory with Tales from ’85

Netflix is reopening the portal to the Upside Down — this time, in animation. Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 marks a bold new chapter for the iconic franchise, taking fans back to Hawkins, Indiana, at the height of the 1980s.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, the animated series brings their long-held dream to life. “We’ve always imagined expanding Stranger Things beyond the main series,” the duo said, revealing that an animated take was one of their earliest ideas.

The series is being directed by Eric Robles — best known for Fanboy and Chum Chum — under the Duffers’ production banner, Upside Down Pictures, in collaboration with Australia’s Flying Bark Productions, the animation studio behind What If...? and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Designed as a tribute to classic ’80s Saturday morning cartoons, Tales from ’85 channels the energy of shows like The Real Ghostbusters and Transformers, while retaining the darker tone and emotional depth of Stranger Things. The visual style promises a mix of retro charm and modern dynamism, inspired by hits such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Arcane.

Set between seasons two and three, the story reunites Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Max, Will, and Hopper as they uncover fresh mysteries in their haunted hometown. Expect new monsters, hidden lore, and a deeper dive into the Upside Down — all with the creative freedom that animation allows.

Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 will premiere in 2026, with the exact release date yet to be announced. While some fans wonder if the animated format can match the emotional impact of the original, others are excited by its limitless visual potential.

Interestingly, the franchise once explored animation with an early concept titled Stranger Things Tokyo, focused on twin brothers encountering the Upside Down in Japan — but Tales from ’85 is the first full-scale animated project to officially move forward.

Ultimately, Tales from ’85 isn’t just a spin-off — it’s a nostalgic revival that keeps the essence of friendship, fear, and wonder alive in a new form. Hawkins might look different, but its heart still beats strong.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College.