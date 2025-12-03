 Top
Stranger Things 5 Shatters Netflix Record in First Five Days

3 Dec 2025 10:51 AM IST

The show was released on Netflix on November 27.

A still from the series.

Netflix's most popular series, Stranger Things Season 5, has become the talk of the town. The show was released on Netflix on November 27. It received a thunderous response from all quarters.

The original broke the record for the biggest premiere by any English-language show in Netflix history. It amassed 59.6 million views in its first five days.

Netflix officially announced that the show is the no. 1 in the globe. "With 59.6 million views, it also boasts the biggest premiere week ever for an English-language show in the history of Netflix," the streaming giant wrote.

Take a look at the tweet:



