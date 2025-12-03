Stranger Things 5 Shatters Netflix Record in First Five Days
The show was released on Netflix on November 27.
Netflix's most popular series, Stranger Things Season 5, has become the talk of the town. The show was released on Netflix on November 27. It received a thunderous response from all quarters.
The original broke the record for the biggest premiere by any English-language show in Netflix history. It amassed 59.6 million views in its first five days.
Netflix officially announced that the show is the no. 1 in the globe. "With 59.6 million views, it also boasts the biggest premiere week ever for an English-language show in the history of Netflix," the streaming giant wrote.
Take a look at the tweet:
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story