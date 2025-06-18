Sticker Se Swag Tak: Panchayat is Now a Mood in Your WhatsApp!

What do you get when Banrakas says “Kijiye meeting meeting”, Binod asks you to “Spill the tea”, and Pradhan ji exclaims “Chee Sasur!”? Pure sticker gold, straight from Phulera!

With Panchayat Season 4, the fan love has gone fully interactive — and hilariously expressive. These customized WhatsApp stickers let you chat the Phulera way—whether you’re flirting like Rinki and Sachiv ji with “7 baje mile”, serving sass with Manju Devi’s “Tu jyada tae tae mat kar”, or checking in like Vikas with “Paani piya?”



The magic of Panchayat’s dialogues lies in their grounded charm—rooted in Phulera’s everyday life and shaped by the natural instincts of its cast. Lines like Banrakas’s fed-up “Alua” or Pradhan ji’s effortlessly grumbled “Sasur!” weren’t written to be iconic—they simply became iconic. Born out of improvisation and habit, these expressions captured real emotions so authentically that they resonated far beyond the show, turning into viral memes and digital catchphrases that now live rent-free in our daily vocabulary and meme exchanges.



"Raghubir ji has this habit of saying ‘Sasur!’ quite often in the series. In Season 1, we were consciously trying to avoid clichés, so I had only written it once or twice. But he picked it up so naturally and kept using it—eventually, Deepak sir and I were just wondering when we should stop him. But after a point, we started enjoying it. It fit so well that we let it stay—and to our surprise, it just blew up. The audience loved it, so we kept it going forward.” shared Chandan Kumar, writer, Panchayat.