Steven Spielberg Talks Westerns, AI, Aliens at SXSW 2026

Steven Spielberg made a notable appearance at the South by Southwest Film Festival on Friday, where he spoke at a press conference while launching the trailer for his upcoming UFO film Disclosure Day, which is slated for release in June 2026. During the interaction, he discussed a variety of topics ranging from the future of cinema to artificial intelligence, extraterrestrial life, and even addressed recent remarks made by Timothée Chalamet.



Speaking about the future of cinema, Spielberg emphasized that films create a shared artistic experience. He noted that cinema can affect people individually but also bring audiences together collectively. “It will hit us all independently, individually, in different ways, but there is a collective impulse from a good story that hits all of us at the same time, in exactly the same way,” he said.



The filmmaker also highlighted the importance of watching films on the big screen. According to him, the theatrical experience is about community and communication. “That is about community and communication and getting along with each other, and that happens in movie theaters, not sitting around living rooms watching something on television,” he said.



However, Spielberg did not completely dismiss the rise of streaming platforms. While he acknowledged the value of the theatrical experience, he clarified that streaming also has its place in the industry. “We make Netflix movies, and I like working with Netflix. They’re a great company to work with. But for me, the real experience comes when we can influence a community to congregate in a strange, dark space,” he explained.



Spielberg also spoke openly about the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking when asked about his views on AI. The director said he has not used AI in any of his films so far. “I've never used AI on any of my films yet. We have a writer's room. All the seats are occupied,” he remarked, drawing applause from the audience.



Interestingly, Spielberg had previously explored the subject in his film A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Despite this, he clarified that he does not oppose technological advancement but does not support AI replacing human creativity. “I am not for AI if it replaces a creative individual,” he stated.



When the discussion shifted to his upcoming film Disclosure Day, Spielberg spoke about his fascination with extraterrestrial life. He said he has believed since childhood that humans might not be alone in the universe. “I’ve always believed, even as a kid, that we weren’t alone. That just goes without saying. The big question is: Are we alone now? And have we been alone over the last 80 years? And really, have we been alone over the last 3,000 years?” he said.



He also mentioned that he felt “amazed” when former US President Barack Obama made remarks suggesting the possibility of alien life and when reports related to extraterrestrial investigations were published by The New York Times. However, Spielberg added that such revelations could potentially disrupt people’s belief systems.

The filmmaker also spoke about his admiration for the Western genre, which he admitted has long “eluded” him. He praised legendary director John Ford and cited Ford’s classic film The Searchers as one of his favorites. Spielberg even recreated his encounter with Ford in his 2022 autobiographical drama The Fabelmans.

During the event, Spielberg hinted that his next feature film might finally be a Western. “I can’t reveal anything right now, but I have a Western in development… and it kicks ass. There will be horses. There will be guns. There will be no tropes, I can tell you that. There’s going to be no stereotypes,” he revealed. He also expressed hope that the film could be shot in Texas, which he described as his lucky charm.



Spielberg also appeared to indirectly address the controversy surrounding comments made by Chalamet, who recently faced backlash for saying that “no one cares” about ballet and opera. While speaking about the power of theatrical and live performances, Spielberg remarked, “It happens in movies, it happens at concerts, and it happens in ballet and opera, by the way.”



With the trailer for Disclosure Day unveiled at SXSW, Spielberg is now gearing up for a major promotional campaign ahead of the film’s release.



This article is written by Yoga Adithya, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.

