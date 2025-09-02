Celebs Extend Birthday Wishes To Pawan Kalyan

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan has been receiving an outpouring of wishes from prominent figures in the film industry.

From Megastar Chiranjeevi to Icon Star Allu Arjun and others, many from Tollywood have put out heartfelt wishes.









Best wishes to Shri Pawan Kalyan Ji on his birthday. He’s made a mark in hearts and minds of countless people. He is strengthening the NDA in Andhra Pradesh by focusing on good governance. Praying for his long and healthy life.@PawanKalyan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2025









చలనచిత్ర రంగంలో అగ్రనటుడిగా,

ప్రజా జీవితంలో జనసేనాని గా,

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ప్రజలకు నిరంతర సేవలందిస్తున్న కళ్యాణ్ బాబుకి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు.



ప్రజా సేవలో నువ్వు చూపుతున్న అంకితభావం చిరస్మరణీయం.

ప్రజలందరి ఆశీస్సులతో, అభిమానంతో నిండునూరేళ్లు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో ప్రజలకు… pic.twitter.com/13gaXFpWsG — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 2, 2025 Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to our Powerstar & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan garu pic.twitter.com/JGfBN1eU3M — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2025 Happy Birthday #OG ❤️

Don’t know how people choose to describe you or show their love with wishes when the name PAWAN KALYAN itself is a revolution 🙏🏻



It feels surreal for us to witness every heartbeat chanting your name up close ❤️🧿



As always words fall short to express our… — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 1, 2025













Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan Garu 🤗



Wishing you good health and great success in every path you take! — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 2, 2025



