Star-Studded Special Song for Ram Charan’s Peddi to Feature Three Heroines?

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead, is set to feature a high-profile special song as part of its promotional campaign. Reports indicate that director Buchi Babu Sana is planning a star-studded musical number where the lead actor will be joined by multiple prominent actresses.

According to industry news, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and Ayesha Khan have been named as the likely participants in the shoot.



The track features a rhythmic, foot-tapping composition by AR Rahman, who has already delivered successful singles for the film (Chikiri Chikiri and Rai Rai Raa Raa). Production insiders suggest the makers require approximately ten more days of filming to wrap up the remaining portions, which include this specific song and a few minor scenes.



To build audience momentum, the song is scheduled for release just ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical debut on April 30, 2026. Peddi co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Shivarajkumar and Jagapathi Babu.

