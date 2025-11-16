Star-studded Glimpse Launch, Huge Turnout But A Few Glitches

Mahesh Babu and S. S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus SSMB29 has officially been titled Varanasi, and a grand event was held in Hyderabad to unveil the title and showcase the much-awaited glimpse. The makers also confirmed a worldwide release in 2027.

The event opened with Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon gracing the venue, followed by Priyanka Chopra’s traditional appearance. Producer K. L. Narayana recalled how Rajamouli kept a 15-year-old promise to make a film with him and Mahesh Babu.

Writer Vijayendra Prasad thrilled Mahesh Babu fans by assuring that they will witness the actor in full form (Vishwaroopam), adding that he was spellbound by the action sequences. Shruti Haasan energized the crowd with her electrifying performance of Sanchari, which she also sang. Music director M. M. Keeravani expressed his affection for Mahesh Babu, saying he loved him as dearly as he loved his father, Krishna. He added that he had “bought a flat in the hearts of Mahesh Babu fans,” and recited popular dialogues from Pokiri, which he said he had watched multiple times.





Superstar speeches at the event

Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas praised the electrifying atmosphere, greeting the crowd with, “Hello Hyderabad! We need to light up the night with your energy.” She expressed her delight in entering Telugu cinema through a prestigious collaboration with Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli, calling herself fortunate to be part of Varanasi. She described Sanchari as the first of many future chartbusters and complimented Prithviraj Sukumaran for being “terrifying on screen but incredibly sweet in real life.”





Priyanka thanked the team for entrusting her with the role of Mandakani, calling the film “beyond anyone’s imagination.” She praised Mahesh Babu as “incredible, legendary, and more than a lion,” and expressed gratitude for being treated like family. Promising to soon speak fluent Telugu, she thrilled fans by quoting the famous dialogue from Dookudu: “Mind lo fix ayithe, blind ga veltā.”





Director S. S. Rajamouli said that while writing an episode inspired by the Ramayana, he experienced a unique emotion, and seeing Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama during the photoshoot gave him goosebumps. He thanked producer K. L. Narayana for bringing the combination together. Explaining his decision to skip the usual press-meet style story reveal, he said that the scale of Varanasi is beyond verbal explanation, prompting the team to convey its essence through the glimpse video.





He also remembered superstar Krishna as a pioneer who introduced several technologies to Telugu cinema. “Now, working with his son, we are introducing a new technology—Premier Large-Scale Format filmed for IMAX with Mahesh Babu,” he said, noting that unlike earlier films that were merely blown up for IMAX, this tech ensures the imagery is perfectly suited to the giant screen.





Mahesh Babu, visibly emotional, thanked fans for their love and affection after a long gap. He jokingly teased Rajamouli for directing even his outfit for the event. “He told me to wear a yellow shirt and brown baggies. I simply followed orders. Thankfully, he didn’t ask me to come shirtless,” he said, drawing laughter.