SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Expresses Eagerness For Homecoming In Rajamouli's Magnum Opus

Actress Priyanka Chopra has expressed her excitement and longing to return to working in Indian cinema, specifically with the project SSMB29, which is Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie.

The SS Rajamouli directorial is Priyanka's momentous acting assignment by virtue of being an Indian film.



She views this return not just as a professional comeback, but as a deeply personal "homecoming," given that she misses both Indian movies and India itself.



SSMB29 also features Prithviraj Sukumaran. The magnum opus has music by MM Keeravani.

