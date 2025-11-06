SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Hyderabad For 'Biggest Reveal' Event

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated project with Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29, is progressing at a brisk pace. The film has become the cynosure of all eyes, as Rajamouli is returning to the director’s chair after the global storm created by his magnum opus RRR.

Rajamouli has promised a globetrotting cinematic experience with this adventure epic, taking audiences across continents. The first glimpse of the “globetrotter” saga is set to be unveiled at an extravagant event planned at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, starting from 5 PM on November 15, 2025.



Amidst the massive buzz, it has now been revealed that Priyanka Chopra, who plays the female lead in the film, has landed in Hyderabad. She shared the news with fans on social media, sparking excitement among netizens. It’s still unclear whether she’s in the city for preparations related to the SSMB29 event or for other commitments.



The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role, with music composed by M.M. Keeravani and dialogues penned by Deva Katta. The story has been crafted by Vijayendra Prasad.



Priyanka is reportedly playing a role that blends romance and action in her Telugu debut, and sources say she has also matched dance steps with Mahesh Babu in one of the film’s major songs.

