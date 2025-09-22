 Top
SS Thaman's Viral "Who Will Stop Us" Speech at OG Music Concert

DC Correspondent
22 Sept 2025 1:22 PM IST

The video of his speech went viral on social media, with fans commenting that Thaman is "on fire."

Sujeeth, SS Thaman.

SS Thaman is awaiting the release of They Call Him OG, which features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Last night, the OG music concert was held in Hyderabad.

During his speech at the event, Thaman paraphrased the hero's dialogue, Manalni evadara aapeti?! (Who will stop us?).

OG is helmed by Sujeeth, whose last movie, Saaho, tanked at the box office. They Call Him OG is produced by DVV Danayya, and Priyanka Mohan will be seen as the leading lady alongside Pawan Kalyan.

