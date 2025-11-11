SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter First Look, Teaser Launch Exclusively on JioHotstar

JioHotstar is all set to exclusively livestream the grand premiere event of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure Globetrotter on Saturday, 15th November, starting at 7:00 pm. In a first-of-its-kind digital launch, the event promises an unforgettable cinematic celebration with electrifying performances and the global debut of the film’s teaser.

The mega event will take place at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where over 50,000 attendees are expected to join the grand celebration. Setting new benchmarks for scale and spectacle, the teaser and first look will be unveiled on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen — the largest ever in India, creating a breathtaking visual experience unlike any other.

The evening will also feature a special performance of the movie’s title track by Shruti Haasan and Divine, followed by the much-awaited unveiling of a stunning three-minute teaser introducing Mahesh Babu’s character, filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of the Masai Mara. To mark the moment, Mahesh Babu will make a grand entry, leading into the teaser reveal, which will culminate in a spectacular fireworks show lighting up the skies over Ramoji Film City.

The teaser will also be available in both English and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience across India and beyond.

The exclusive live streaming on JioHotstar will give viewers across the country the first opportunity to experience the launch in real time, ahead of its official reveal on social platforms. Fans can tune in live or catch the full celebration later on the platform, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

Talking about the one-of-its-kind launch, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli said, “This event is special – not just for the film, but for how cinema connects with audiences today. Streaming live on JioHotstar lets us bring a shared moment right into people’s homes, bridging the big screen and digital space. Globetrotter is about exploration, and this launch itself is a step into new ways of storytelling and engagement.”

Sharing his thoughts on the much-anticipated launch, Superstar Mahesh Babu said, “Being part of Globetrotter and sharing its first glimpse live on JioHotstar is truly exciting. It’s a moment that beautifully blends tradition and technology, letting fans be part of history in the making.”

From bringing Coldplay’s electrifying performance to millions of screens to streaming the divine grandeur of Lalbaugcha Raja live, JioHotstar has continually redefined how India experiences live events. With each milestone, the platform strengthens its place as the home for moments that unite audiences in real time – blending culture, entertainment, and emotion like never before.