SS Rajamouli Works Intensely on Baahubali: The Epic

Rajamouli isn’t just a name in Telugu cinema and has won viewers across the globe and celebrated his birthday on October 10. To mark his birthday, the Baahubali team dropped a surprise video titled “The Making of Magic.”

The rare behind-the-scenes footage offers a glimpse into Rajamouli’s intense focus on set — guiding actors, correcting shots, and perfecting every frame. His calm energy and sharp precision stand out as he brings grand visions to life. The video also revisits the making of the iconic Bijjala Deva fight sequence and Prabhas’s majestic scenes, each frame reflecting the monumental effort that turned Baahubali into more than a film — it became an emotion shared by millions.



Adding to the celebration, the makers announced that Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion will be re-released as a single epic on October 31, commemorating a decade since its release. Fans are gearing up to relive the magic on the big screen once again.



For many, Baahubali was the film that put Telugu cinema on the global stage, and Rajamouli remains the heartbeat of that revolution. The unseen footage has taken over social media, sparking nostalgia and pride. Celebrities and fans alike shared their memories, calling Rajamouli “a creator who dreams in widescreen.”



This wasn’t just a birthday celebration — it was a tribute to a storyteller who made Indian cinema dream bigger, reach higher, and believe in the impossible.

