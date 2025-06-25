S.S. Rajamouli Makes Surprise Cameo in ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’?

In a groundbreaking move, acclaimed Telugu filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, who was seen in a cameo in Baahubali, is venturing into an entirely new realm — the world of video games. Known for catapulting Telugu cinema to global recognition, Rajamouli, along with his son S.S. Karthikeya, will make a surprise cameo appearance in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the highly anticipated video game from legendary Japanese designer Hideo Kojima.

This unexpected crossover between Indian cinema and international gaming follows a series of intriguing interactions between Rajamouli, Karthikeya, and Kojima. Speculation about a possible collaboration began after a recent virtual meeting, during which Karthikeya dropped cryptic hints on social media about an association with Kojima Productions. Reports confirm that the announcement of their cameo would be made in due course.

The relationship between Rajamouli and Kojima dates back to 2022, when the RRR director visited Japan for the film’s promotional tour. During that visit, Rajamouli met Kojima in person and toured his cutting-edge studio. He also experienced an exclusive 360-degree screening that showcased Kojima’s latest interactive concepts and immersive storytelling techniques.



Meanwhile, Rajamouli is currently filming his next epic project starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Small schedules have already been completed in India and Kenya, with more extensive shoots planned in the coming months.