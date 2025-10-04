Baahubali The Epic Gets Ready

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for his meticulous approach to cinema, is once again proving why his films set benchmarks at the box office.

The visionary director is currently juggling two major projects — his upcoming global action adventure with superstar Mahesh Babu and the remastered re-release of Baahubali.



Rajamouli’s new venture, tentatively titled #Globetrotter, is being mounted on an unprecedented scale and is touted to be the biggest film of his illustrious career. Several key schedules have already been wrapped up, and the makers are gearing up for the film’s first look reveal in November.



Meanwhile, Baahubali is set to return to theatres in a grand new avatar to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda earlier confirmed that the iconic two-part saga will be presented as a single, recut version titled Baahubali: The Epic.



Even while filming his next magnum opus, Rajamouli has been deeply involved in the post-production of The Epic, which has been remastered with enhanced visuals and sound. The special edition is slated for a worldwide release on October 31, in premium formats such as IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, DBox, and EpiQ.



Sharing the update on social media, Shobu Yarlagadda wrote, “When we do something, we go all the way and try to give you the very best we can. My heartfelt thanks to the team for working on The Epic like it’s a new film.”













With Rajamouli personally fine-tuning the final touches, Baahubali: The Epic promises to deliver the grandeur and emotional power that first made it a cinematic phenomenon.