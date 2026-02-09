SRK’s Classic Blockbusters Set to Exit Netflix Soon

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive global following, both within India and abroad. However, his fans are in for some disappointing news: four of his most iconic films, namely, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), are reportedly leaving Netflix. Each of these movies has a fan base of its own, particularly the first one. Known as the 'K' movies, they defined SRK's image for a generation.



According to recent reports, these titles will soon be unavailable on the platform due to the expiration of their licensing agreements. If you have a subscription and want to revisit these classics, you should watch them before they exit the streaming service.



Except for Kal Ho Naa Ho, the other three films were directed by Karan Johar, with all four produced under the Dharma Productions banner.



What’s Next for King Khan? SRK is gearing up for his next big release, King, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 24, 2026. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

