SRK to Unveil Allu Arjun–Atlee Film Title Glimpse on April 8?

If reliable sources are to be believed, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan may unveil the title glimpse on a special occasion. It is known that reigning star Allu Arjun’s project with director Atlee, currently referred to as AA22xA6, is already capturing the imagination of fans. The film reportedly stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, while Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor are said to be playing other important roles. Sai Abhyankar is composing the music for the film.



The film’s shooting is currently in full swing, and exciting updates are emerging about the title reveal. According to inside sources, the makers are planning to unveil the title glimpse on Allu Arjun’s birthday, which falls on April 8.



A source shared, “The title announcement video will blow everyone’s mind. It’s just a first look into the massive, unprecedented universe Atlee has created. It’s packed with cutting-edge visuals, showcasing Allu Arjun in avatars never seen before. Atlee has gone beyond expectations in crafting a one-of-a-kind spectacle for Indian cinema.”



Produced by Sun Pictures on a mammoth budget of over ₹700 crore, AA22xA6 is among the most awaited Indian films slated for release in 2027.



“Director Atlee, who made Jawaan with Shah Rukh Khan, has developed a strong bond with the Bollywood superstar. Shah Rukh Khan had also attended Nayanthara’s wedding along with Atlee, and the duo are expected to collaborate again in the near future,” the source added.

