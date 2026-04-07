SRK to join Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar in Jailer 2

Production is currently underway in Hyderabad for Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which has almost completed its production. The pan-Indian film has become a major talking point on social media due to its star-studded cameos.



While Mohanlal is reported to have already completed his portions, the latest buzz suggests that Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance. Khan has reportedly allocated five days for the shoot, where he will portray a police officer. While his exact start date for the Hyderabad schedule remains unconfirmed, fans are buzzing over reports that Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar will all appear together in a single powerhouse sequence.



Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the film features a high-octane soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently, Rajinikanth told a news agency that the release date of Jailer 2 will be locked soon. Both Telugu and Tamil film industries are waiting to know the date so that release schedules can be planned accordingly.

