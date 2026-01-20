SRK Steals Spotlight at Joy Awards

Shah Rukh Khan made a standout appearance at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, commanding global attention as he shared the stage with international stars including Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown.

Walking the lavender carpet, the Bollywood superstar, dressed in an all-black outfit and sporting a striking grey-haired look, drew cheers, cameras and massive social media buzz. Speaking at the venue, Shah Rukh expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Saudi Arabia.



“To know that people like my work here is very heartening. Everybody here is warm, sweet and hospitable. I love the culture, the people and the food,” he said, adding that he has fond memories of shooting in the country.



The star-studded ceremony also featured appearances by Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Djimon Hounsou, while Millie Bobby Brown received an honour and thanked her parents for supporting her.

