Srija Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9

With each passing day, the Bigg Boss Telugu makers are making the show more competitive and interesting.

Recently, the eliminated contestants Srija and Bharani made a re-entry into the house, much to the surprise of many. The decision also drew flak from a section of viewers.



Buzz is doing the rounds on social media that Srija has been eliminated from the house in a soon-to-be-telecast episode. Bharani became a permanent member in the house.

Srija could be leaving the house in tonight’s episode. It remains to be seen whether she really got evicted from the house or has been sent to a secret room.



In the meantime, take a look at her pictures inside the house.
















